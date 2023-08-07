Palghar: Medical Issue Delays Vital Dahanu-Virar Morning Local, Disrupting Mumbai Commute | representative pic

Palghar: The early morning Dahanu-Virar local train, which is essential for commuters heading to offices in Mumbai, was delayed due to the motorman experiencing medical issues. Many office-goers who rely on this train must have arrived late, as the train was delayed for over an hour, with no alternative train available during that period.

The EMU with the number 93004, running from Dahanu Road to Andheri, faced a delay from its departure point due to the motorman's medical issue on August 7. The train typically departs from Dahanu Road station at 6.05 am. An alternative arrangement was made for the motorman, and the train eventually departed 40 minutes behind schedule. However, during its journey, the train experienced further delays, accumulating almost an hour of delay by the time it reached its destination.

Frequently delays in train

The 93004 Dahanu Road to Andheri local train serves as the sole option for individuals with office timings between 8:30 am and 9:30 am in both Mumbai and suburban areas. Unfortunately, this local train frequently encounters delays due to clashes with late-running long-distance trains.

FPJ reached out to the Western Railway CPRO (Chief Public Relations Officer) regarding this issue and the availability of alternate motormen. Officials emphasized that passenger safety remains the priority and manpower is optimized for efficient usage. Additional motormen cannot be planned for rare instances like the one that occurred today.

