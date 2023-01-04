e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Palghar Police files chargesheet in Cyrus Mistry car crash case

Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their luxury car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash in Palghar | File
Palghar: The police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here in Maharashtra, four months after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger were killed in a car crash in Palghar district.

Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole were killed on September 4 when their luxury car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and Darius Pandole were seriously injured.

Over speeding and error of judgement

Palghar district rural police on November 5 registered a case under sections 304-A (Causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police had questioned witnesses and obtained reports from the RTO (Regional Transport Office) and Mercedes Benz India Pune.

Police had earlier said Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts. Prima facie, over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident, they had said.

Anahita Pandole, a gynaecologist, was discharged from a Mumbai-based hospital after undergoing treatment for 108 days in December.

