Mumbai: Dr Anahita Pandole, accused in Cyrus Mistry death case, discharged from Sir HN Reliance Hospital

Anahita Pandole | Facebook/ Jame Jamshed

Mumbai: Renowned gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was admitted to Girgaum's Sir HN Reliance Hospital, was discharged on Thursday evening three months after she had sustained severe injuries in a September 4 car accident in Palghar in which former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry died.

“After 108 days we have discharged Dr Anahita Pandole. After weeks of Intensive care, multiple surgeries, medical management and rehab, Dr Pandole is finally on the path to recovery and has undergone extensive rehabilitation to attain functional independence,” said a hospital source.

Ms Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole had survived the car accident. Darius's brother Jehangir had also died in the September 4 accident. Ms Pandole had sustained a hip fracture and chest injuries, while her husband had suffered bilateral jaw fractures and a displaced jaw.

The two were shifted to Reliance Hospital from Rainbow Hospital in Vapi on September 5. Mr Pandole was discharged on October 28 after recovering fully.

On November 5, Kasa police, which had registered Mr Pandole’s statement on November 1, had registered a case against Ms Pandole for rash driving and overspeeding.

Ms Pandole also a rare condition that requires complex corrective surgery of the organs.

“Dr Pandole was also operated for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken, including doctors from the US, the UK, and Europe. Dr Peter V Giannoudis, the chairman of the Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Leeds, was flown in to provide expert advice,” the hospital said.