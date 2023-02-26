Maharashtra: Opposition all set to counter Shinde-Fadnavis government on various issues

File

Mumbai: The Opposition parties are all set to corner the government during the State Assembly's budget session. They have decided to target the government over different issues including farmers' plight and threat to Jitendra Awhad and Aaditya Thackeray's rally.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Sunday held a customary top-level meeting in Mumbai. Thereafter, a press conference was held at the Vidhan Bhavan.

₹2 crore spent on hospitality at Varsha bungalow

While addressing the conference, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar said, “Shinde-Fadnavis government has spent around ₹50 crore and ₹17 crore from BMC for the advertisements to enhance their image.” He also alleged that in the last four months, more than ₹2 crore were spent on hospitality at Varsha bungalow. But on the other hand, the government doesn't have money to pay farmers. Pawar further alleged, "A farmer, Rajendra Chavan, had received a cheque of ₹2 after selling 750 kg of onion to the government. Similarly, another farmer had to pay ₹380 from his pocket after selling onions to the government. This is nothing but a mockery of farmers, he alleged.

Pawar alleged that the Opposition will raise the law and order situation of the state in the assembly.

Pawar also alleged that there are more than 3,000 files lying on the table of the CM waiting for the signature. Many important works are pending in the state but CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis are busy in roadshows at Kasaba Peth election in Pune.

There are many issues like pending salaries of ST employees and no action after the declaration of 75 thousand jobs by the government will also be hot topics discussed in the Assembly.