Maharashtra: NHRC notice to CS, 8 Marathwada collectors over child marriages

NHRC | File Photo

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the malpractice of child marriage prevailing in the Marathwada region, forcing innumerable women to lead a miserable life. The report has documented the plight of some victims, the NHRC said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Commission has observed that it amounts to a violation of human rights relating to life, liberty, dignity and equality of the poor people, especially women.

According to the news report (dated Dec 21, 2022), the number of child marriages has been rising in the region amid social instability, financial constraints, lack of education, rigid religious and caste-based rituals/ traditions, lack of natural resources, drought conditions, and reckless attitude of the government agencies. It has also been mentioned that most children go to school only for six months a year and for the remaining period, they work in sugarcane fields.

The report claims that there has been a sharp rise in the number of child marriages after the Covid pandemic. It pitches for urgent steps to encourage skill-based education like dairy farming, poultry, fashion designing, agro business and other mechanical training for the youth so that the social menace can be eradicated.

The Commission has therefore issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Government of Maharashtra, and the District Collectors of Jalna, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, and Beed, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including the steps taken/ proposed to address the issue. The response from the authorities is expected at the earliest but not later than six weeks from the issuance of these orders.

The NHRC has also asked Special Rapporteur PN Dixit to visit Marathwada, collect data, make an in-depth study of the problem and suggest measures within three months.