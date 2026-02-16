 Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict

Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict

Sarpanch Seva Sangh, Maharashtra urged sarpanchs across the state to stay united as it prepares to intensify its agitation after a court verdict on February 17, with the next course of action to be announced on February 18.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Sarpanch Seva Sangh urges village heads across Maharashtra to stand united before the crucial court decision | Instagram

Navi Mumbai, Feb 16: The Sarpanch Seva Sangh, Maharashtra, has issued a public appeal urging sarpanchs across the state to remain united as it intensifies its agitation for long-pending demands and dignity of elected village heads.

In a statement released by the organisation, the movement being led by Babasaheb Pawase Patil said the next phase of action would depend on the court verdict expected on February 17.

Roadmap to be announced after verdict

The Sangh announced that a detailed roadmap for the upcoming agitation and future course of the struggle will be declared on February 18, following the court’s decision.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bengal On February 18, Attend ISKCON Event In Mayapur
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls Occupying Footpaths
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls Occupying Footpaths

Calling for solidarity, the organisation appealed to all sarpanchs in Maharashtra to stand firmly together to ensure the success of the movement. “Unity is our greatest strength,” the statement said, emphasising collective participation to press for the resolution of pending issues faced by sarpanchs.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Save Belapur Hills Group Appeals To PMO Over Alleged Illegal Encroachments And...
article-image

Organisation headquarters and coordination

The head office of the Sarpanch Seva Sangh is located on the Pune–Nashik Highway at Hivsanath Pavsa, near Supply, in Sangamner taluka. The organisation has also shared contact numbers for coordination and dissemination of further information as the agitation enters a crucial phase.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Maharashtra Launches India's First Industry-Oriented AI Living Lab With Germany Collaboration
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls...
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's Anti-Encroachment Drive Faces Litmus Test Over Matunga Flower Stalls...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Main Shooter Among 7 Arrested From Haryana, UP; Open-Air Drinking Party...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Main Shooter Among 7 Arrested From Haryana, UP; Open-Air Drinking Party...
Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In...
Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Errant Autorickshaw Drivers; Over 36,000 Violations Booked In...