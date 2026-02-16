Maharashtra News: Sarpanch Seva Sangh Calls For Statewide Unity Ahead Of Court Verdict

Sarpanch Seva Sangh urges village heads across Maharashtra to stand united before the crucial court decision | Instagram

Navi Mumbai, Feb 16: The Sarpanch Seva Sangh, Maharashtra, has issued a public appeal urging sarpanchs across the state to remain united as it intensifies its agitation for long-pending demands and dignity of elected village heads.

In a statement released by the organisation, the movement being led by Babasaheb Pawase Patil said the next phase of action would depend on the court verdict expected on February 17.

Roadmap to be announced after verdict

The Sangh announced that a detailed roadmap for the upcoming agitation and future course of the struggle will be declared on February 18, following the court’s decision.

Calling for solidarity, the organisation appealed to all sarpanchs in Maharashtra to stand firmly together to ensure the success of the movement. “Unity is our greatest strength,” the statement said, emphasising collective participation to press for the resolution of pending issues faced by sarpanchs.

Also Watch:

Organisation headquarters and coordination

The head office of the Sarpanch Seva Sangh is located on the Pune–Nashik Highway at Hivsanath Pavsa, near Supply, in Sangamner taluka. The organisation has also shared contact numbers for coordination and dissemination of further information as the agitation enters a crucial phase.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/