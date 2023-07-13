Maharashtra News: Police To Mark ‘Senior Citizens Day’ Each Month

Mumbai: Mumbai Police will dedicate a day every month to address the concerns of senior citizens. Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has asked officials to start a ‘Senior Citizen Day’ and work towards finding solutions to their problems. As part of this effort, the police organised a get-together programme for senior citizens in Naigaon, Dadar (East).

During the event, the commissioner assured senior citizens that their problems would be addressed. The program was attended by, among other, Phansalkar; Deven Bharti, special commissioner; Satyanarayan Chaudhary, joint commissioner, law and order; and members of the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Organizations of Maharashtra.

Phansalkar stated, “Effective communication with senior citizens is crucial, which is why we organised this programme. You should feel comfortable visiting a police station without fear. The Mumbai Police will listen to your problems and strive to find solutions. Criminals should fear the police, but senior citizens should not fear them.”

Senior Citizens priority of Mumbai Police

"Senior citizens, women, and children's safety are the priority of the Mumbai Police. Our response time is only seven minutes. You give instructions, and the Mumbai Police will implement them." Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order said.

Arun Rode, president of the federation, said, “The police organised this programme for the first time. The police are our friends. Senior citizens' physical, as well as property safety, is in the hands of the police. The police help us."

