e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day

Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day

The interactive session was a part of a series of awareness programmes held to mark the weeklong Police Raising Day celebrations held between 2 to 8 January.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police interacted with senior citizens at the municipal garden in the Kanakia area of Mira Road on Thursday evening and apprised them about do’s and don’ts to be observed for their safety.

The interactive session was a part of a series of awareness programmes held to mark the weeklong Police Raising Day celebrations held between 2 to 8. January.

Officials including Senior Police Inspector- Vijaysingh Bagal briefed the elderly about the present-day threats like-chain snatching, bol-bachchan (glib talkers), ATM fraud and cybercrime while giving information about contact numbers including Dial 112 to contact the police for immediate help in case of any type of emergencies.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

The day is celebrated to commemorate the presentation of the state police flag on January 2, 1961 by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The programmes all through the week have been planned to increase police-citizen interaction to bridge the communication gap, officials said. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Govt asks administration to ensure non use of nylon manja for...

Maharashtra: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Govt asks administration to ensure non use of nylon manja for...

NMMC seized over 3.5 lakhs kg of banned plastic in 2022, collects five over ₹31 lakh

NMMC seized over 3.5 lakhs kg of banned plastic in 2022, collects five over ₹31 lakh

Thane: Extortionists threaten anti-encroachment dept officer, demand 6 flats under BSUP scheme

Thane: Extortionists threaten anti-encroachment dept officer, demand 6 flats under BSUP scheme

Maharashtra: Asian Waterbird Census begins in Latur, 36 bird species spotted on day 1 of exercise

Maharashtra: Asian Waterbird Census begins in Latur, 36 bird species spotted on day 1 of exercise

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt on ventilator support, won't last till February, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra govt on ventilator support, won't last till February, says Sanjay Raut