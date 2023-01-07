Cops meet senior citizens to mark Police Raising Day

Officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police interacted with senior citizens at the municipal garden in the Kanakia area of Mira Road on Thursday evening and apprised them about do’s and don’ts to be observed for their safety.

The interactive session was a part of a series of awareness programmes held to mark the weeklong Police Raising Day celebrations held between 2 to 8. January.

Officials including Senior Police Inspector- Vijaysingh Bagal briefed the elderly about the present-day threats like-chain snatching, bol-bachchan (glib talkers), ATM fraud and cybercrime while giving information about contact numbers including Dial 112 to contact the police for immediate help in case of any type of emergencies.

The day is celebrated to commemorate the presentation of the state police flag on January 2, 1961 by then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The programmes all through the week have been planned to increase police-citizen interaction to bridge the communication gap, officials said.