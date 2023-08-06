Maharashtra News: 'Cyber Platform' To Prevent Financial Fraud Being Developed, Fadnavis Says

Maharashtra | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state is developing a 'Cyber Platform' to consolidate all financial transactions for improved security. The platform will connect banks, financial transactions and essential links of the state; enabling better cyber-attack prevention and detection of financial frauds. The police will closely monitor the platform, and the government aims to provide all necessary facilities in one place. Fadnavis mentioned that planning for the platform is currently underway.

Fadanvis interacted with the media during the convocation ceremony of the 122nd batch of sub-inspectors of Maharashtra police at Nashik. "State police force is ready to face new challenges. 'Cyber Cell' is also working efficiently. Eighteen thousand policemen in the state recruitment completed recently. There is massive recruitment in the future as well. For that, training will also need equal measures. Accordingly, the work is going on," he Fadnavis said.

With street crime, financial crime is expected to rise in the future. The training of the Maharashtra Police Academy has also included a scientific course on cybercrime solving. The police force is competent and disciplined to face this challenging situation.

What is 'Cyber Platform'?

The banks, financial transactions and other important links of the state will be connected to this platform so that cyber-attacks along with the prevention of financial fraud will be possible. The police will keep a watchful eye on it. The government will try to provide all the facilities in one place on this security platform. Fadnavis said that planning for the same is underway.

