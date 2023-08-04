Maharashtra News: Dy CM Fadnavis Reveals Banned Org Cadres Involved in Barsu Refinery Agitation

DCM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Cadres of banned organisations were involved in the agitation against the refinery at Barsu, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislature on Friday.



Fadnavis, who was replying to three different proposals on the law and order situation as well as the elections of the local bodies moved by various members, including leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, stated that most of the local villagers were in support of the refinery project and that the agitation against it was being driven by others including former members of banned organisations.

Barsu Refinery Agitation

"Some individuals who are against the progress of this country were driving the agitation at Barsu. The same people were involved in the Aarey protests, the bullet train protests, and the Barsu protests. Some of them were also in the Narmada protests. If you trace their records, some of these individuals frequently traveled to Bengaluru, and money is being sent to their accounts from there. Most importantly, former members of the banned organisation Greenpeace are in contact with them. So, the agitation is not limited only to the villagers," Fadnavis told the house.

While debunking the allegations leveled in the proposal moved by Danve as "not valid," Fadnavis said that none of the agitators were mistreated by the law enforcement agencies. "Following their court appearance, none of the complainants reported being beaten or mistreated. In fact, they were driven home in a police car," he said.

Fadnavis accused the agitators of opposing the development of the state.

"Projects like this refinery, which have vast implications for the state's economy for the next two decades, are very important for the state. Opposing them will obviously have a negative impact on the state's development," he said. While denying allegations that the government wants to push the project with force, Fadnavis stated that most of the local villagers are positive about the project and added that the project shall continue even though the foreign partners have opted out of it.

"The four Indian companies will continue working on the project though the foreign partner has opted out," he said. While speaking about the elections of many municipalities, including Mumbai, in the state having been postponed and the opposition's claim that the elections were stalled because of the government, Fadnavis said that it was the election commission that has ordered the Municipal Corporations to stop the work on the process to conduct elections.

"The state government has no right to hold elections. The power to conduct elections under section 18 (1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 rests with the Election Commission that has ordered the Municipal Corporation to stop the process on August 4, 2022," Fadnavis said and added that the ruling dispensation too wants the elections to be held and is ready to face them. He also offered the opposition to make a common appeal to the elections commission to hold elections.

Fadnavis clarifies about law and order situation in state

While speaking on the law and order situation, Fadnavis debunked the opposition claim that the state ranks third in the country in crime rate. Giving facts and figures he debunked the opposition claims point by point. The if one considers the crime rate the state ranks 10th in all the states of India, he said.



Real Indian historical heroes

While reacting to issues related to riots and communal tension, Fadnavis spoke about deliberate attempts to vitiate the atmosphere. "Aurangzeb was never the hero of Indian Muslims till today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj can be the heroes of this country. APJ Abdul Kalam too can be a hero. But it cannot be Aurangzeb," Fadnavis said while pointing at the root cause of the riots and communal tension.