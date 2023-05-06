Maharashtra: Uddhav warns against use of force for refinery project in Barsu

File Photo

Uddhav Thackeray warned the state government on Saturday against using unnecessary and excessive force to implement the refinery project at Barsu.

“Maharashtra will burn if attempts are made to push through the project by force,” he said while addressing a press conference near Barsu.

Thackeray also said that the state government is trembling over the issue of the refinery and it will fall if the government tries to push forth the refinery project.

Uddhav clears his stand

Thackeray also explained the whole process behind why he wrote a letter to the center suggesting Barsu as the alternate site while canceling the project at Nanar.

“When I became Chief Minister, the first decision I made was about canceling the proposed project at Nanar. After we did so, some of those who are in power now and are trying to push the project came to me and told me that there is an alternate site where the population is less and people too are in favor of the project. I relied on them and gave the letter to the center. However, even back then, we had decided that we shall speak to the people once the plan is ready and get it approved by the people before implementing it,” Thackeray told the people of Barsu and adjoining villages as he visited the area.

Thackeray also told the villagers that the good projects he had brought in for the state during his tenure have all been taken to Gujarat, and some bad projects are being thrust upon Maharashtra. “Give back the good projects we had brought during my tenure,” he appealed to the central government while speaking to reporters later.

Protest against Uddhav's tour

Meanwhile, the district BJP, under the leadership of former MP Nilesh Rane, took out a rally in Ratnagiri in protest of Uddhav Thackeray’s tour of the region today and to show support for the project.

Former Chief Minister Narayan Rane also addressed a press conference in Mumbai and slammed Uddhav Thackeray for his remarks at Barsu.

“Uddhav Thackeray was the worst Chief Minister that Maharashtra had ever had. He went to Mantrala only twice during his tenure, did nothing for Konkan while in power, and is opposing the project now,” Rane said.

Rane’s son MLA Nitesh went a step ahead and accused Thackeray of opposing the project for want of money.

“He doesn’t understand people’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He understands only the ‘Dhann Ki Baat’. He is waiting for Khokha (money) to reach Matorshree (Thackeray’s residence),” Nitesh Rane said.