Maharashtra: Newborn Allegedly Sold For Rs 40,000 In Nalasopara, Doctor Among 6 Booked By Police | Representative image

A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra’s Nalasopara, in which a newborn baby was allegedly sold for around Rs 40,000, a day after a 17-year-old girl gave birth to the baby. The incident has exposed an alleged case of sexual assault of a minor and child trafficking.

A case has been registered against a 22-year-old man who allegedly raped the minor, along with his mother and a woman neighbour, The Times of India reported. The 22-year-old man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police have also filed a case the doctor who allegedly conducted the delivery and the couple who reportedly bought the baby.

Minor taken to hospital for delivery

The minor, who lives in Nalasopara East, was allegedly in a relationship with the 22-year-old man. However, after her mother learnt about the pregnancy, she took the girl to Surya Hospital in Santosh Bhuvan, Nalasopara East, on Sunday.

According to police officials, the doctor, identified as Shaheen Shaikh, allegedly conducted the delivery. The newborn was subsequently sold to a couple in Nalasopara for around Rs 40,000, while the minor was sent home after giving birth.

Abdominal pain leads to discovery

The following day, the girl reportedly complained of abdominal pain. When she was taken to Tulinj Hospital, run by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, doctors discovered that she had recently delivered a baby.

The hospital staff immediately informed Tulinj Police on Monday night, following which an investigation was launched.

Civic body seals Surya Hospital

Following the incident, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation sealed Surya Hospital. Nilesh Deshmukh, chairman of the civic body’s health department, said strict action would be taken against those involved in conducting illegal deliveries at the hospital.

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