MP's Mandleshwar Newborn Dies During Delivery At Civil Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence; Inquiry Ordered | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn died during delivery at Mandleshwar Civil Hospital, prompting the family to allege negligence by a doctor and hospital staff. The doctor has denied the allegations and said timely referral had been advised.

Maheshwar BMO Dr Atul Gaur said an investigation team had been formed and appropriate action would be taken as per rules after the inquiry.

Sandeep Kadole of Samraj village said he brought his 23-year-old wife Urmila to the hospital around 6 pm on Friday for her first delivery.

He alleged Dr Kiran Verma examined her reports and initially said a normal delivery was possible.

Kadole claimed his wife remained in severe pain through the night and alleged that neither the doctor nor staff attended to her adequately.

He further alleged that when labour progressed the next morning, the doctor advised referral to Khargone or Indore.

According to Kadole, the family requested that the delivery be conducted at Mandleshwar. A nurse later assisted in the delivery, but the newborn died. Urmila was stated to be healthy.

Kadole has lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister's Helpline and demanded an impartial inquiry and action against those found responsible.

Dr Kiran Verma rejected the allegations as false and baseless. She said first deliveries can take 24 to 48 hours and that the family was informed between 7 am and 8 am that referral to Khargone was necessary for a caesarean operation.

Verma claimed the family neither accepted the referral nor signed the papers. She said hospital staff made efforts for a normal delivery and denied negligence.

The incident has also raised concerns among the family over the hospital's available surgical facilities and referral arrangements.