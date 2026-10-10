 Indore's Class 9 Girl Hangs Self At Home In Scheme No. 71; Dad Says She Was Good In Studies
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Indore's Class 9 Girl Hangs Self At Home In Scheme No. 71; Dad Says She Was Good In Studies

A Class 9 student, Vaishnavi Goswami, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Indore's Scheme No. 71 on Friday night. Her parents were away when the incident occurred. Relatives rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police found no suicide note. Her father said she was good at studies. The reason behind her death remains unknown.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Indore's Class 9 Girl Hangs Self At Home In Scheme No. 71; Dad Says She Was Good In Studies
Class 9 Girl Hangs Self At Home In Indore, Police Launch Investigation | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 9 student allegedly hanged self at her residence in Indore on Friday night. Her parents were not at home when the incident happened. Relatives found the girl hanging and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have not recovered any suicide note, and the reason behind the incident remains unknown.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi Goswami, a resident of Scheme No. 71 under the Dwarkapuri police station area.

According to police, Vaishnavi was at home when the incident occurred. Her parents were away, while her brother was present in the house.

After discovering the incident, relatives informed her parents. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

Father Says Daughter Was Good At Studies

Vaishnavi's father, Rajivpuri Goswami, said he learnt about his daughter's death after returning home on Friday night.

He said he has two children, a son and a daughter. Vaishnavi was studying in Class 9 at Sarafa Vidya Niketan School.

Her father said she was good at studies and that the family had no idea why she might have taken such a step.

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No Suicide Note Found

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that the girl was found hanging inside her house.

He said police did not find any suicide note at the scene. Her parents were not present at the time of the incident, but her brother was at home.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

Officers are examining statements from family members, the post-mortem report and other evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be established.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

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