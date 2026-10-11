Newborn Dies At Civil Hospital In MP's Mandleshwar, Six-Member Panel Formed To Probe Alleged Medical Negligence | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has ordered an inquiry into the death of a newborn at Mandleshwar Civil Hospital following allegations of medical negligence by the family.

Maheshwar Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Atul Gaur constituted a six-member inquiry team late Saturday evening after media reports highlighted the incident and the husband lodged a complaint through the CM Helpline.

The committee will investigate the treatment provided by Dr Kiran Verma and the nursing staff on duty from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Investigators will examine hospital records, duty rosters and CCTV footage and record statements from the family and staff.

They will also assess whether timely treatment, referral and delivery protocols were followed. The team must submit its report within three days.

BMO Dr Atul Gaur said that the inquiry would establish the facts impartially because the husband’s allegations differed from the doctor’s initial account.

He warned that authorities would take strict disciplinary action against anyone found guilty of negligence.

Dr Kiran Verma denied negligence, stating that first deliveries often take time.

She maintained that the family received advice to transfer the patient to Khargone when complications arose but did not accept the recommendation.

According to the family, Sandeep Kadole brought his 23-year-old wife, Urmila, to the hospital on Friday evening for her first delivery.

They alleged that staff failed to attend to her adequately overnight and that her condition deteriorated by Saturday morning. The newborn subsequently died.

The inquiry will determine whether hospital personnel followed required procedures. Authorities have said they will initiate action according to the findings and applicable rules. The report is expected within three days.