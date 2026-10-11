Marriage Promise Turns Into Alleged Sexual Assault In Indore, Woman Files FIR Against Matrimonial site Match

Marriage Promise Turns Into Alleged Sexual Assault In Indore, Woman Files FIR Against Shaadi.com Match | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman's search for a new beginning through a matrimonial website allegedly turned into a nightmare after a man she met online sexually assaulted her on the promise of marriage and later threatened to kill her. The woman accused the man of repeatedly exploiting her before refusing to marry her and cutting off communication. Following her complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused on Saturday, bringing the alleged sexual assault and criminal intimidation to light.

According to the complaint, the woman married in 2009 and has a son. She has been living separately from her husband since 2020 following marital disputes.

In June 2026, she created a profile on a matrimonial site and came into contact with Unnat Astoliya, a resident of Silicon City, Indore.

The two began communicating over the phone. Unnat allegedly expressed his willingness to marry her, claiming that his divorce proceedings were pending before a court.

Allegedly Assaulted At Rented House

The woman alleged that on July 17, when her son was away shopping, Unnat visited her rented accommodation and raped her.

She further alleged that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

When she pressed him to fulfil his marriage promise, he allegedly refused and threatened to kill her if she raised the issue again.

After he stopped responding to her calls for nearly a month, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR against the accused on Saturday.

Minor Alleges Molestation By Relative

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Pardeshipura police registered a molestation case against Mahesh following a complaint by a 14-year-old girl. The minor alleged that her relative visited her home while she was alone and began discussing applying a de-tan face pack. He allegedly touched her inappropriately, prompting her to scream. The accused fled the scene, following which police registered a case based on her complaint.