Second Protest Against Election Commission In Indore, Students Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has witnessed a fresh wave of protests over electoral transparency, with students, youth and social activists launching a second agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The movement, named ‘Bhanwarkuan Indore 2.0’, began near DD Garden, opposite Bholaram Gate, on October 10. Protesters spent the night sitting on the street, intensifying demands for electoral reforms, accountability and greater transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission and appointment of election officials.

The agitation comes amid an ongoing protest over electoral reforms at Tantya Bhil intersection, making it the second demonstration in the city over similar demands.

Organisers said both movements seek to raise concerns about electoral transparency and accountability through peaceful demonstrations.

इंदौर के टंट्या भील चौराहे पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर छात्रों ने अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मांग पूरी होने तक आंदोलन जारी रखने की बात कही है। मौके पर छात्रों ने नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया, जबकि पुलिस की मौजूदगी भी रही। इस तरह का विरोध प्रदर्शन इंदौर में हालिया दिनों में सामने आया है। #indore #indorenews #gyaneshkumar #studentsprotest #studentprotest #lalluramnews @Hemant_News_MP — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) October 6, 2026

Five Key Demands Raised

Movement leader Pawan Ahirwar said the protesters' primary demand was the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters also demanded greater transparency and effective opposition participation in the selection of Election Commissioners.

Their other demands include a transparent appointment process for the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commissioner, a secure digital voter identification system to prevent fake and duplicate voter entries, and the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Protesters Vow Peaceful Agitation

Ahirwar said the movement was aimed at protecting democratic values, constitutional rights and public confidence in elections.

He maintained that transparency, impartiality and accountability were essential to strengthening trust in electoral institutions.

According to Ahirwar, the protesters intend to communicate their demands to the concerned authorities through peaceful and constitutional means.

The launch of the second agitation has brought renewed attention to electoral reform demands in Indore, with participants seeking institutional responses to the five issues raised.