Second Protest Against Election Commission In Indore, Students Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has witnessed a fresh wave of protests over electoral transparency, with students, youth and social activists launching a second agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The movement, named ‘Bhanwarkuan Indore 2.0’, began near DD Garden, opposite Bholaram Gate, on October 10. Protesters spent the night sitting on the street, intensifying demands for electoral reforms, accountability and greater transparency in the functioning of the Election Commission and appointment of election officials.
The agitation comes amid an ongoing protest over electoral reforms at Tantya Bhil intersection, making it the second demonstration in the city over similar demands.
Organisers said both movements seek to raise concerns about electoral transparency and accountability through peaceful demonstrations.
Five Key Demands Raised
Movement leader Pawan Ahirwar said the protesters' primary demand was the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters also demanded greater transparency and effective opposition participation in the selection of Election Commissioners.
Their other demands include a transparent appointment process for the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commissioner, a secure digital voter identification system to prevent fake and duplicate voter entries, and the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.
Protesters Vow Peaceful Agitation
Ahirwar said the movement was aimed at protecting democratic values, constitutional rights and public confidence in elections.
He maintained that transparency, impartiality and accountability were essential to strengthening trust in electoral institutions.
According to Ahirwar, the protesters intend to communicate their demands to the concerned authorities through peaceful and constitutional means.
The launch of the second agitation has brought renewed attention to electoral reform demands in Indore, with participants seeking institutional responses to the five issues raised.