Congress Workers Scuffle With Police While Burning CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Effigy, Demand His Resignation In MP’s Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress workers staged a protest at Talkies Square on Friday and attempted to burn an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanding his resignation.

Tribal Development Council vice-president Mahesh Patel and former district Congress president Om Rathore led the demonstration.

The workers arrived in a car carrying the effigy and raised slogans against Kumar, the Central government and the Election Commission. When they set the effigy on fire, police personnel rushed to extinguish the flames with water.

As police tried to seize the effigy, a scuffle broke out between officers and Congress workers, leading to pushing and pulling and brief tension at the spot.

During the protest, Patel alleged that votes were being stolen across the country and claimed that millions of names were being removed from voter lists.

He accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of being responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Patel questioned the Election Commission’s impartiality and demanded Kumar’s immediate resignation. He warned that the agitation would intensify, with further protests planned across the district if the demand was not met.