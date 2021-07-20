Maharashtra: New regional cyber police stations detected 28 cases in 6 months

Mumbai: To tackle the increasing menace of cybercrimes, the Mumbai police had in January introduced regional cyber police stations in their five regions. Since the introduction of these cyber police stations, they have solved 28 cases and arrested 44 accused of the total 190 offences they have registered so far.

As per the statistics provided by the Mumbai police, in the last 6 months, these police stations have arrested 44 people and recovered Rs 68.78 lakh of the total fraud amount of Rs 14.27 crore. They have filed chargesheets in 9 cases, said police. "The police stations and its setup are still comparatively new and we are trying to improvise it in order to ramp up their performance," said Mumbai police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya.

As per the statistics, 65 cases were registered by the North region cyber police station and detected 9 of them. They also arrested 15 accused so far and recovered Rs 7.89 lakh worth of property of total fraud amount of Rs 5.05 crore.

Both East and West region cyber police stations have registered 43 each case and detected 7 and 4 cases respectively. The East regional cyber police station arrested 11 accused and recovered ₹ 5.66 lakh while their counterparts in South region arrested six accused and recovered property worth Rs 7.85 lakh.

The Central Region cyber police station solved 6 cases of total 16 offences, they arrested 9 accused and recovered property worth Rs 43.36 lakh which is the highest recovery as compared to any of these police stations. The West region cyber police registered total of 23 offences but manage to solve only 2 of them and arrested a total of three accused.

These police stations register and investigate cybercrime cases involving amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The cases involving amount less than Rs 2 lakh are investigated by the local police while cheating amount of above Rs 50 lakh will generally be referred to Cyber police station in BKC.