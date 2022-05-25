Maharashtra: Nearly 2.44 lakh vacant posts in govt departments and zilla parishads

Information under RTI ACT revealed that as high as 2.44 lakh posts are vacant in the various departments of the Maharashtra government and zilla parishads. The home department tops the list with 48251 vacant posts vacant.

RTI activist Anil Galgali, who got the information under the RTI Act, said there are 10.70 lakh sanctioned posts in 29 government departments and zilla parishads. Of which 8.26 lakh have been filled while 2.44 lakh are still vacant as per December 31, 2020.

In the water resources department, of the 45,217 sanctioned posts, 21,489 posts are vacant. The total sanctioned posts of Revenue and Forest Department are 69,584 out of which 12,557 posts are vacant.

The total sanctioned posts of Higher and Technical Department are 12,407 out of which 3,995 posts are vacant. The total sanctioned posts in the Department of Medical Education and Medicine are 36,956 out of which 124.23 posts are vacant.

Further, against the sanctioned post of 21,154, 6,213 posts are vacant in the tribal development department. The total sanctioned posts in the medical education department are 36,956 of which 12,423 are vacant. In the finance department of the 18,191 sanctioned posts, 5,719 are vacant posts.

According to Galgali, the vacancy is causing delays in service and ordinary citizens are suffering. The number of vacancies is higher in the department under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Against the 23% of average vacant posts, some departments are having 30 to 50 per cent vacant posts.