Maharashtra: NCP leaders Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad welcome RSS chief’s call for religious harmony in India

A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon religious harmony in the country, NCP Ministers Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad have welcomed the remark.
Malik, who is Minority Affair Minister, said that if the RSS that believes in the Varna system wants to break the boundaries of religion, then it is a good thing. ‘’If Bhagwat ji is changing his heart, we welcome his stand," he noted.
On the other hand, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said, "I welcome the RSS chief's statement, it will bring peace. He has said exactly what we have been saying for over 100 years. This change of mind is welcome."
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday had called upon religious harmony while speaking at an event organised by the Muslim wing of RSS, Muslim Rashtriya Manch. He said, "DNA of all Indians is the same, irrespective of their religion".
He said that nationalism should be the basis of unity among the people of the country.
Talking about incidents related to lynching, he said those involved in it are against the ideology of Hindutva. He said, "Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different, but one entity", adding, "People can't be differentiated on how they worship".
