Mumbai: NCP's Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad welcome RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark on Hindu-Muslim unity

A day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon religious harmony in the country, NCP's Nawab Malik has welcomed the remark and said that If an organization that believes in the Varna system wants to break the boundaries of religion, then it is a good thing.

"If Bhagwat ji is changing his heart, we welcome his stand," Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

In addition to Malik, Jitendra Awhad also welcomed the remark.

"I welcome RSS chief's statement, it will bring peace. He has said exactly what we have been saying for over 100 years. This change of mind is welcome," Jitendra Awhad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday called upon religious harmony while speaking at an event organised by the Muslim wing of RSS, Muslim Rashtriya Manch. He said, "DNA of all Indians is the same, irrespective of their religion".

He said that nationalism should be the basis of unity among the people of the country.

"Development not possible without unity in country. Basis of unity should be nationalism and glory of ancestors", he said.

He said that India is a democracy and that there can't be dominance of Hindus or Muslims, but only dominance of Indians.



Talking about incidents related to lynching, he said those involved in it are against the ideology of Hindutva. He said, "Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they're not different, but one entity", adding, "People can't be differentiated on how they worship".

Bhagwat on Sunday urged Muslims not to get "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India. "Don't get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India," he said at the event.

While beginning his speech, Bhagwat said he was attending the event neither for any image makeover nor for vote bank politics.

Bhagwat said neither the Sangh is in politics nor does it bother about maintaining an image. "It keeps on doing its work to strengthen the nation and for the welfare of all in the society," he said.

