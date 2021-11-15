Maharashtra: NCB seized 1,127 kg cannabis from Nanded

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 1100 kilogram of cannabis worth ₹ 5.63 crore from Maharashtra's Nanded district on Monday, the seized contraband substance was being brought to the state from Andhra Pradesh, two persons have been arrested in the case.

According to the officials, two NCB officers Amol More and Sudhakar Shinde received credible information that huge quantity of cannabis was to be brought to the state from AP, accordingly they laid a trap. On Monday morning the officials intercepted a truck at Manjra over suspicion once it entered the state. During the search cannabis weighing 1,127 kilogram was recovered.

"Acting on a specific information our team laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle as it arrived, the cannabis was stored in gunny bags inside the truck and it was to be supplied to different parts if the state," said Sameer Wankhede, zonal director NCB

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:01 PM IST