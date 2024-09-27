Maharashtra: NAREDCO To Host HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 At JIO World Convention Centre From October 4 To 6

NAREDCO prepares for the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, showcasing a wide range of real estate opportunities at JIO World Convention Centre | X

Mumbai: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra is all set to present the third edition of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, India’s largest real estate property expo at the JIO World Convention Centre from October 4 to 6.

The previous year’s edition had attracted 55,000 visitors, generating committed sales of over Rs 1,050 crore committed sales. This year’s event is expected to surpass last year’s figures with an even greater participation across all stakeholders.

Star Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are the brand ambassadors for this edition of the expo, which showcases over 1000 top notch projects from Maharashtra's leading developers. Home buyers will get to choose from an array of properties across segments, be it affordable or luxury housing.

These include properties from across Mumbai and MMR as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar etc. In addition, properties from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur along with second home projects and plotted schemes will also be on display.

Top housing finance companies will also showcase attractive home loan offers for potential buyers at this three-day property extravaganza, which will also feature premier real estate brands from across the state.

Property prices on offer will range from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 9 crore, providing home buyers with a wide array of options to help them realize their dream of home ownership. To make the process even more appealing, developers are offering incentives such as no stamp duty or registration charges, no GST, no processing fees, immediate benefits, and other festive promotions on selected units.

Commenting on the Expo, Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, says, “We are witnessing an unprecedented surge in home buyer enthusiasm, which is driving a remarkable increase in housing demand. We are excited to host the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 and anticipate a substantial boost in home sales. This year’s event will showcase exclusive discounts and Dussehra specials tailored by developers, offering a unique opportunity for buyers to find their ideal homes at exceptional values. I encourage all prospective homebuyers to seize this chance and explore the excellent deals available at HOMETHON Property Expo 2024."

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO says, “The housing market is currently experiencing a vibrant surge, fuelled by greater job stability, increased disposable incomes, and rising aspirations. Against this backdrop, and with the added excitement of the festive season, this property exhibition is uniquely positioned to help home buyers achieve their long-cherished dream of owning a home."

The HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 will feature a business lounge and networking centers where attendees can engage with industry experts and leaders. To facilitate ease of access, transportation from major locations in Mumbai to the exhibition venue will be provided. Additionally, visitors will benefit from free parking and will have numerous chances to win exciting lucky draw prizes.