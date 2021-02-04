Maharashtra: Nana Patole resigns as Legislative Assembly speaker, likely to be appointed as Congress state president

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Nana Patole on Thursday submitted his resignation to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal. This move comes after Patole's meeting with the central leadership on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old, who was elected to the state assembly in 2019, is likely to be appointed as Maharashtra Congress president replacing Balasaheb Thorat, who is also the Revenue Minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet.

Zirwal on Thursday evening took to Twitter and posted a picture of him accepting Patole's resignation.