 Maharashtra: Nagpur man dies by suicide after fight with wife; live-streams act on Facebook
Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee, died by suicide while live-streaming from his wife's Facebook account around 1.30 am.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Maharashtra: Nagpur man dies by suicide after fight with wife; live-streams act on Facebook

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

Nagpur: A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nagpur hanged himself while live-streaming the act on Facebook for almost 40 minutes in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee, died by suicide while live-streaming from his wife's Facebook account around 1.30 am, an official said.

The man was an alcoholic, unemployed

The man was an alcoholic and unemployed. He had had a tiff with his wife, who had left him, he said.

When his family was away on Monday, Krutank consumed alcohol and logged in to his wife's Facebook account late in the night, the official said.

While live-streaming using his cellphone, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, he said.

Police have registered an ADR

Once the video went viral, the man's relatives, neighbours and friends gathered in front of his house and the police also reached the spot, the official said.

The police have registered an accidental death report, he added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

