Tamil Nadu Shocker! 9-year-old girl dies by suicide after father scolds her for poor grades | representative pic

In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, took her own life after her father scolded her for poor grades in school. According to reports, the girl's father had scolded her for not performing well in her studies and asked her to study harder. The incident took place in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

The girl's mother reportedly found her hanging from the ceiling of their house on Tuesday evening. She immediately alerted the police, who have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem.

How did it happen?

On Monday, the girl's father, Krishnamurthy, saw his daughter playing near his in-law's house and asked her to go home and study. He then left to refill his bike and returned home at around 8:15 p.m. However, he noticed that the house was locked from the inside and asked his daughter to open the door.

When the girl did not respond, Krishnamurthy became worried and broke a window to enter the house. Inside, he found his daughter hanging from a cotton towel around her neck and struggling to breathe. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community and highlights the pressure that children in India face to perform well in academics. The tragic incident underscores the need for parents and educators to prioritize the mental health and well-being of children, rather than solely focusing on academic performance.

Mental well-being of children also needs to be taken care off

The tragic incident highlights the need for parents and educators to prioritize the mental health and well-being of children, rather than focusing solely on academic performance. It is crucial to provide children with a supportive and nurturing environment that encourages them to learn and grow at their own pace, without undue pressure or stress.