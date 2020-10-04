Maharashtra: MVA govt yet to appoint chairperson for state women's commission

While the authorities in Maharashtra are busy patting their back showing off to be "superior" to Uttar Pradesh after the Hathras case, the NCRB data projects a grim picture of the state in terms of rape cases, which stands third across India.

And despite this deplorable scenario, the government is yet to appoint a head to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW). The state does not have anyone to lead the commission for the last eight months.

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had shown much "haste" in ousting the then MSCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar, who was pressurized to resign in February. Since then, the MSCW does not have a chairperson.

"The government was very quick to oust me but hasn't shown any haste in appointing a new chairperson," Rahatkar, who is also the national head of the BJP's women's wing, told the Free Press Journal.

"It appears that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has no time to focus on Maharashtra as its ministers are busy commenting on other states. However, they have no time to settle down on one name, who can head the commission," Rahatkar added.

If sources in the MSCW are to be believed then Rahatkar's contention could be true. "There is some issue within the three parties on shortlisting one name to lead the commission. This could be so because there are so many women in all the three parties," a source said.

"There are chances that since the minister handling the women and child ministry is from Congress, the commission to might get a Congresswoman," the source added.

Interestingly, the state's women's minister Yashomati Thakur has said that she has written around 10 letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and others in the state cabinet.

"I have written eight to ten letters to the CM, his deputy and also other ministers and leaders in our cabinet and all the three parties. But we are yet to appoint one person to lead the commission," Thakur said.

"Women are facing a lot of issues, especially during the corona crisis. And I am sure whenever, the parties meet together, a decision would soon be taken on this," Thakur added.

At present, the commission is being looked after Thakur and also the bureaucrats of the state.