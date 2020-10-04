Maharashtra Police reports 144 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 144 Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 24,023 in the force, an official said on Sunday.

While there are 2,743 active cases, 21,030 police personnel in the state have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 death toll in the force has reached 250.

Regarding 'Police Action Related to COVID-19 from March 22', the Maharashtra Police said 369 policemen found assaulted and 90 were injured, 78 health professionals were attacked and 915 people violated quarantine protocols. While 39,039 people were arrested and 96,541 vehicles have been seized till now in the state.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country. The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths.