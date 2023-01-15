Maharashtra: Municipal corporations across state tops the list of highest bribery amounts taken in 2022

File photo

Mumbai: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that the municipal corporations across the state topped the list of highest bribery amounts taken in 2022. A total of Rs3.24 crore was involved in 727 trap cases registered last year. Meanwhile, 1033 officials were accused, including 156 private people.

Of the total amount, the bribery share of civic bodies stood at Rs63.04 lakh, with 47 cases. With a graft amount of Rs52 lakh, the Water Resources Department stood on the second tainted spot. It was followed by the Police Department (Rs42.41 lakh) and Revenue and Land Records Department (Rs40.57 lakh).

In May last year, the ACB officials from Nagpur region had caught three class-I officers from the Water Resources Department for allegedly demanding Rs80 lakh and accepting Rs50 lakh bribe from a contractor for clearing his bills.

Notably, the Revenue and Land Records Department had the highest 175 cases registered against its officials. It was followed by the Police Department (160 cases), Panchayat Samitis (62), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (50), Zilla Parishads (43) and Education Department (28), as per the statistics.

The 2022 data further revealed that officials from Revenue and Land Records, Police and Municipal Corporations were found to be involved in disproportionate assets (DA) cases, with the collective amount standing at Rs24.06 crore

Read Also Navi Mumbai: INTUC members pays tribute to Jaiprakash Chhajed in Nerul

At Rs12.65 crore, the accused from the Police Department had the DA with highest worth. They were followed by the erring officials of Municipal Corporations, with DA cases to the tune of Rs10.98 crore. The Revenue, Land Records and Registration Department stood third with the figure of Rs41.82 lakh.

A total of 12 DA cases were registered in 2022, added the statistics.

Data says...

Accused involved

1,033

Dept with highest trap cases

Revenue and Land Records

No. of cases

246

Second spot

Police Dept

No. of cases

224

Panchayat Samitis ranks third

87 cases

Other depts with highest bribe amount

Water Resources

Rs52 lakh

Police

Rs42.41 lakh

Revenue & Land Records

Rs40.57 lakh

Read Also Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel