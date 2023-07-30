Maharashtra: MSRTC Driver Manually Operates Bus Wiper During Rain; Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Screengrab of a video showing an MSRTC driver manually operating the bus wiper during rain. |

Mumbai: Another video showcasing the plight of state-run buses went viral on Sunday. The visuals show a driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) manually operating the wiper of the bus while rain blurred the view. Earlier on Thursday, a video of an MSRTC bus running with a broken roof was doing rounds on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the latest case which took place on July 27, the bus was heading from Sironcha to Aheri in Gadchiroli district. The incident puts a question mark on the safety of passengers travelling the MSRTC buses, which are considered lifeline of rural Maharashtra.

This isn't an isolated incident as several videos have surfaced on social media in the past, showcasing the dilapidated conditions of the MSRTC fleet. Acknowledging the wiper malfunction, a senior official claimed that the bus had been thoroughly checked before departure and the unexpected problem occurred during the return journey. This prompted the driver to manually adjust the wiper with caution, added the official.

