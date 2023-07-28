Mumbai News: MSRTC Suspends Engineer After Viral Video Shows Bus With Broken Roof |

Mumbai: A day after a viral video showed an MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) bus running with a broken roof, authorities took swift action and suspended an engineer from the repair workshop on Thursday.

The video, which circulated on various social media platforms on Wednesday, depicted a portion of the bus roof flying in the air as the vehicle headed towards Gadchiroli, raising concerns about passenger safety.

Significant risk to passengers' lives

The suspension decision was made as the incident had tarnished the image of MSRTC and posed a significant risk to passengers' lives.

To ensure passenger safety, MSRTC issued directives to all 250 depots across the state. According to the new guidelines, any bus found to have technical defects, be in a damaged condition, or require urgent repairs should not be allowed to leave the depot. Furthermore, passengers should not be permitted to travel in such buses until they are deemed safe.

With a massive fleet of over 14,000 buses, MSRTC provides crucial transportation services to approximately 55 lakh passengers daily. The suspension of the engineer and the implementation of new safety directives aim to prevent similar incidents in the future and safeguard the lives of passengers who rely on the state road transport corporation for their daily commutes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)