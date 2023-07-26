Watch: Flying Machine? MSRTC Bus Runs With Detached Roof

A shocking video of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus running on the highway with a broken roof went viral on social media on Wednesday, sparking alarm among the public. The video shows a portion of the upper layer of the bus roof detached and flying off precariously in the air while the vehicle was in motion. According to sources, the incident occurred during a journey from Ahiri to Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

One MSRTC official said, “Remarkably, neither the bus driver nor any of the passengers noticed the problem initially, as the second layer of the roof remained attached to the bus body. It was only when a vigilant citizen from the road spotted the dangerous situation and alerted the bus driver that the vehicle was stopped.”

The official said that the passengers were then transferred to another bus and the matter was taken up for inquiry to ascertain the exact cause behind the safety lapse.

The video has raised serious concerns about public safety and has drawn attention to the maintenance and safety protocols within MSRTC. The corporation, which boasts one of India’s largest public transport fleets with over 14,000 buses, has been facing huge financial losses. These challenges have apparently resulted in deteriorating bus conditions, further emphasising the need for stringent safety measures.

The incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by regular inspections and maintenance in ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers traveling on public transport.

Officials said appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible for operating the bus against the SOP and jeopardising the safety of passengers.

