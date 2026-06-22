Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2026 Begins Today Amid Drought Concerns, Loan Waiver Debate & 'Operation Tiger' Buzz | Representational image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislature’s Monsoon Session begins in Mumbai on Monday amid a politically charged atmosphere, with the opposition preparing to corner the Mahayuti government over drought-like conditions, water scarcity, farmer distress and several other key issues facing the state.

While the delayed monsoon and looming drought situation have handed the opposition an opportunity to attack the government, the recent political turmoil triggered by the alleged ‘Operation Tiger’ within Shiv Sena UBT has also put the opposition camp under pressure ahead of the session.

Loan Waiver Among Key Issues To Be Talked Upon

One of the major issues likely to dominate the proceedings is the state government’s recently announced ‘Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana’, under which farmers are to receive loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the scheme during the Budget Session earlier this year.

However, opposition parties have criticised the conditions attached to the scheme, calling them restrictive and demanding a blanket farm loan waiver instead. The issue is expected to trigger heated debates during the session.

The continuing delay in monsoon arrival across several parts of Maharashtra is also likely to become a major flashpoint. With June nearing its end and rainfall still below expectations in many regions, concerns over water scarcity and possible drought conditions have intensified. Opposition leaders are expected to demand immediate relief measures and a concrete drought-management plan from the government.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy, in which 22 people allegedly died after consuming spurious liquor last month, is also expected to be raised aggressively by the opposition. The incident has brought renewed focus on the illegal liquor trade operating across the state, with the opposition likely to target the Home Department and State Excise Department over alleged lapses.

Another sensitive issue likely to spark political confrontation is the state government’s move towards sub-categorisation within Scheduled Caste reservations without making public the report of the retired Justice Anant Badr Committee. Several groups within the Scheduled Castes have opposed the move, and the matter may witness sharp protests inside and outside the legislature.

Introduction Of Coaching Classes Regulation Bill Likely

Apart from political confrontations, the session is also expected to witness important legislative developments. A major highlight could be the introduction of the long-awaited Coaching Classes Regulation Bill. According to senior officials from the School Education Department, the bill may finally be tabled during this session after nearly two decades of discussions.

The proposed legislation is expected to include rules regarding minimum student strength, infrastructure requirements, safety norms, fee structures and operational timings for coaching institutes across Maharashtra.

Read Also Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session To Be Held In Mumbai From June 22 To July 10

Meanwhile, the government will table supplementary demands for the financial year 2026-27 on the very first day of the session. Provisions for funding the farm loan waiver scheme are expected to be included in these demands. Discussions on the supplementary demands are likely to take place on June 29 and 30.

The session may also see the election for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The position has remained vacant since former Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe’s term ended last month. With Gorhe having been re-elected to the Council, political circles believe she may once again be appointed to the post.

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