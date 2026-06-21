Mumbai Water Crisis Deepens As Upper Vaitarna Hits Zero Level, BMC To Use State Stock From Today Amid Delayed Monsoon | AI

Mumbai: With the lake levels dropping severely amid delayed monsoon, from Monday (today), the BMC will start using the state alloted stock to supply water to Mumbai. The Upper Vaitarna dam has reached reached zero level, and the state has allotted 90,000 million litres (ML) to the BMC. The state has also alloted 1.47 lakh ML water from the Bhatsa dam, which the BMC will use once water stock in Bhatsa reaches zero. As of Sunday morning, the water level at Bhatsa- the biggest dam- was 7.99%.

Alarming Storage Levels

The total stock in all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai dropped 8.68% on Sunday morning. On the same day last year it was 25.87%.

Meanwhile, the BMC will decide on June 30 if the 10% water cut needs to be increased to 15-20%, to ensure the city has adequate water supply till August 16. The BMC has already curbed water supply for construction activities and swimming pools.

State Allocation Details

"The BMC had asked the state 90,000 ML water from Upper Vaitarna, which will be used from June 22. For Bhatsa, BMC has asked 1.47 lakh ML water, which will be used once it reaches zero level," said a senior officer from BMC hydraulic department. The water level of Bhatsa on Sunday was 7.99%.

The water from the Upper Vaitarna dam is used for irrigation purposes in the state, however, the supply for irrigation activities have been curbed due to water crisis.

Seven Dams Supply Overview

The seven dams supplying water to Mumbai are- Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi. The total capacity of all seven lakes is 14,47,363 ML.

Mumbai's daily water demand at source is 4,665 MLD, and 4,100 is supplied. The BMC has to ensure that sufficient water is available until August 16, this measures like water cuts are implemented.

The delay in arrival of monsoon, has increased the water crisis. Additionally, the region received non-significant premonsoon rainfall this year, which can help increase water levels in dams. The BMC is hopeful the situation can improve, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted onset of monsoon over Mumbai after June 24, and significant premonsoon showers from June 22.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai and it's metropolitan region witnessed moderate premonsoon rainfall, giving slight relief from the intense heat. The government has been taking additional measures to ensure supply of drinking water is sufficient, since the IMD has predicted below average rainfall this monsoon due to El Nino climatic conditions effect.

Capacity of all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai - 14,47,363 ML

Water levels in % per lake as of Sunday morning:

Upper Vaitarna - 0

Modak Sagar - 23.80%

Tansa - 3.04%

Middle Vaitarna - 10.34%

Bhatsa - 7.99%

Vehar - 41.25%

Tulsi - 22.02%

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