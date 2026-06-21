Bhiwandi Shawarma Food Poisoning Cases Surge To 145, Nearly 100 Still Hospitalised As Outbreak Continues To Unfold |

The number of suspected food poisoning cases linked to a popular shawarma outlet in Bhiwandi has continued to rise, with the total count reaching 145 by Sunday, raising fresh concerns over food safety and public health in the city. While dozens of patients have recovered and been discharged, nearly 100 people remain admitted at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital, even as several others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

Fresh Admissions

Hospital authorities said seven new patients were admitted on Sunday, indicating that the outbreak is still unfolding. Apart from IGM Hospital, multiple patients have also been shifted to private healthcare facilities due to the surge in cases.

The outbreak is believed to have originated after people consumed chicken shawarma and pizza from the 'Famous Shawarma' outlet located in Bhiwandi's Khandu Pada area. The first cluster of 11 patients was admitted to IGM Hospital on June 18, a day after they reportedly consumed the food. Since then, the number of affected people has steadily increased, making it one of the city's largest suspected food poisoning incidents in recent years.

Hospital Influx & Recovery

As the number of patients rose sharply, IGM Hospital had to accommodate a large influx of victims, while several private hospitals also admitted patients for treatment. Although many patients have shown signs of recovery, fresh admissions on Sunday indicate that the impact of the incident has not yet completely subsided.

Dr. Izhar Ansari, Medical Officer at IGM Sub-District Hospital, said that a total of 145 patients had been admitted to the hospital by Sunday. He added that nearly 45 patients had recovered sufficiently and were discharged after being provided with a five-day course of medication. The discharged patients have been advised to return to the hospital for a follow-up medical examination after completing the prescribed medicines.

Patient Condition & Monitoring

According to Dr. Ansari, the condition of the majority of admitted patients has improved considerably with treatment. He said doctors are continuously monitoring the patients, and those responding well are being discharged with medicines and follow-up instructions. However, he confirmed that around 100 patients are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered political criticism over the handling of the situation. Samajwadi Party's Bhiwandi city president, Anas Ansari, who visited IGM Hospital along with party leader Riyaz Azmi and other office-bearers, alleged that the condition of patients was not satisfactory and questioned the overall management of the crisis.

Speaking after interacting with patients, Anas Ansari claimed that several admitted individuals were still complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting and other gastrointestinal symptoms. He urged the hospital administration, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government to ensure proper treatment for all affected patients and to strengthen monitoring of food establishments to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The continuing rise in the number of patients has intensified concerns over food hygiene standards and regulatory enforcement in the city. Health authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely as patients recover, while investigations into the source of the contamination remain underway.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter food safety inspections and prompt enforcement against establishments found violating hygiene norms, particularly as the city witnesses one of its biggest suspected food poisoning outbreaks in recent years.

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