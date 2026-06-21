Bhiwandi: Mahanagar Gas Drilling Damages Main Water Pipeline; Massive Water Loss Raises Supply Disruption Fears Across Several Areas | X

Bhiwandi: A major water supply disruption looms over several parts of Bhiwandi after a main municipal water pipeline was ruptured during underground drilling work for a Mahanagar Gas pipeline in the ST Zone area on Sunday afternoon. The incident triggered a massive gush of water, sending thousands of litres spilling onto the roads and sparking concerns over interruptions in water supply to multiple localities.

The pipeline burst occurred while drilling machinery engaged in laying the Mahanagar Gas pipeline allegedly struck the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's main water line. Within moments, a powerful jet of water shot several feet into the air, flooding the surrounding stretch and briefly affecting vehicular movement in the area. A significant quantity of treated drinking water was lost before emergency measures could be initiated.

Soon after the incident was reported, officials and engineers from the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department rushed to the site and launched emergency repair operations. Civic authorities said restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to minimise the impact on the city's water distribution network.

Officials however cautioned that if repairs are not completed within the scheduled timeframe, water supply to several parts of the city could be affected. The areas likely to face disruption include the Islampura, Qasaiwada, Koter Gate, Hafiz Ji Baba Dargah locality, Vanjarpatti Naka, MHADA Colony, Ansari Road, Bagh-e-Firdous, the Jawad Hotel area, Nizampura, Gol Building and Khizra Masjid, among other neighbourhoods.

Municipal authorities have appealed to residents of the affected localities to use water judiciously until normal supply is restored. The civic body assured citizens that repair teams remain deployed at the site and every effort is being made to restore the damaged pipeline and resume regular water supply at the earliest.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the coordination between utility agencies executing underground infrastructure projects and civic departments responsible for essential public services. Residents have urged the authorities to ensure stricter supervision during excavation and drilling works to prevent similar incidents that result in wastage of precious drinking water and inconvenience to thousands of citizens.

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