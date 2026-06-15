Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session To Be Held In Mumbai From June 22 To July 10 |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Legislature's Monsoon Session will be held in Mumbai between June 22 and July 10, 2026, following a decision taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee convened at Vidhan Bhavan.

According to a tweet by Maharashtra DGIPR, the meeting was called to discuss preparations and formulate the schedule for the upcoming session of both Houses of the state legislature. Members deliberated on the conduct of legislative business, proposed agenda items and the overall framework for proceedings during the session.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य विधिमंडळाचे पावसाळी अधिवेशन मुंबईत २२ जून ते १० जुलै २०२६ या कालावधीत होणार आहे. विधानभवन येथे आयोजित विधानसभा व विधानपरिषद कामकाज सल्लागार समितीच्या बैठकीत हा निर्णय घेण्यात आला. बैठकीत पावसाळी अधिवेशनाच्या कामकाजाचे नियोजन आणि कार्यक्रमाबाबत सविस्तर चर्चा… pic.twitter.com/qNj1x1mhR8 — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) June 15, 2026

The gathering was attended by several senior leaders from the government and legislature, including Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde and Legislative Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar also participated in the discussions.

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode was present along with Higher and Technical Education Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakantdada Patil. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also attended the meeting.

Among the legislators present were Sudhir Mungantiwar, Deepak Kesarkar, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, Anil Parab, Prasad Lad, Hemant Patil, Pravin Darekar, Vikram Kale and Sattej Patil. Legislature Secretary Jitendra Bhole and other senior administrative officials associated with the functioning of the legislature were also in attendance.

The Monsoon Session is expected to witness discussions on various issues concerning the state, along with legislative business and policy-related matters. The meeting at Vidhan Bhavan was held to ensure smooth coordination and planning for the forthcoming session, which will bring together members of both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council for nearly three weeks of proceedings.

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