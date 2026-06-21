'Maharashtra To Introduce 10 Bills In Monsoon Session Including Landmark Law Granting Legal Status To Women Farmers': CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Ahead of the three-week Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature beginning on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will introduce 10 important bills, including a landmark legislation aimed at granting legal status to women farmers.

CM's Call for Constructive Dialogue

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the session, Fadnavis said the government was committed to constructive dialogue and would respond to all issues raised by the opposition through discussion. “If the opposition chooses dialogue, we are ready with answers. We do not want politics; we want meaningful discussions in the interest of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the proposed legislation would formally recognize women as farmers, enabling them to avail benefits and rights available to cultivators. He added that the government would focus on decisions benefiting common citizens during the session.

Farm Loan Waiver Scheme

Fadnavis also highlighted the state’s farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit 56 lakh farmers. The waiver, estimated at Rs 36,585 crore, is not politically motivated, he said. “We have implemented loan waiver despite there being no elections. It is a measure to strengthen farmers and help them survive difficult times,” he stated.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the delayed monsoon and drought-like conditions prevailing across Maharashtra due to the impact of El Niño. He said rainfall in June has been 80 per cent below average, with Konkan recording an 86 per cent deficit and Marathwada 79 per cent. Water storage in reservoirs currently stands at 24 per cent compared to 33 per cent last year.

Water Management & Sowing Advisory

To safeguard drinking water supplies, the government has restricted irrigation water releases from reservoirs. Fadnavis urged farmers to wait for at least 100 mm of rainfall before sowing crops. He, however, assured that seed availability is adequate and fertilizer and LPG supplies remain normal across the state.

The Chief Minister also said the government would review loan waiver norms if farmers face difficulties and reiterated its commitment to addressing public concerns during the session.

Commenting on speculation surrounding the possible defection of former MP Om Raje Nimbalkar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hinted at further political developments, saying, “Wait for a few days and you will get the news soon.” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a lighter vein, remarked that “Operation Tiger was successful and the body is fit and fine,” an apparent reference to the ruling alliance’s recent political gains. CM Fadanvis emphasize that the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is the “real Shiv Sena” founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, while taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “There is hardly anyone left in the party, which is why Uddhav Thackeray is talking about resignation,” Shinde said.

On the issue of drug trafficking, Fadnavis asserted that the state government had taken strong action against narcotics networks over the past year and would further intensify the crackdown. Recalling a statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Fadnavis said the government was committed to dismantling the drug nexus in the same manner that the country had successfully curbed Naxalism.

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