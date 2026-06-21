BMW Speeding At 250 kmph Crashes On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Near Badlapur, Killing Two, Leaving One Critically Injured |

Badlapur: A birthday celebration turned into a horrific tragedy in the early hours of Sunday after a speeding BMW allegedly travelling at over 250 kmph crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Badlapur, killing two young friends on the spot and leaving another critically injured. The impact was so devastating that the luxury sedan was reduced to mangled wreckage, while body parts of the victims were reportedly scattered across the highway.

Deceased & Injured Identities

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Negi (26), a resident of Badlapur, and Rebecca Jacob (24), a resident of Bandra. The injured survivor, identified as Angad, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the crash, is undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, and is said to be out of danger.

According to the police, Yogesh had celebrated his birthday with friends in Badlapur West on Saturday night. After the party, Yogesh, Rebecca and Angad allegedly decided to take a late-night drive on the under-construction stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Accident Details & Impact

The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, near the Erenjad area while the BMW was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur. Investigators said the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle at extremely high speed before it slammed into the road divider. The force of the collision caused the car to overturn multiple times and skid across the highway, completely destroying the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses claimed they had noticed the BMW speeding along the expressway several times before the crash. One witness told police that the vehicle had passed at an exceptionally high speed twice before a loud explosion-like sound was heard moments later.

Witness Description of Scene

"When we reached the spot, the car was completely wrecked. A young woman had been thrown several metres away from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries shortly afterwards," an eyewitness reportedly said.

Police suspect that excessive speed may have been the primary cause of the crash. A video purportedly showing the BMW's speedometer touching 250 kmph has surfaced on social media. However, officials said the authenticity of the footage is yet to be verified and forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Possible Alcohol Involvement

Sources also indicated that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, police have not officially confirmed the claim, stating that forensic and medical reports are awaited before drawing any conclusions.

A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the accident site soon after receiving information and collected crucial evidence. The severely damaged BMW has been seized for mechanical examination as investigators attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Driver's Condition & Airbag Inquiry

Officials confirmed that Angad was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred. His statement has not yet been recorded due to his medical condition. Investigators are also examining whether the BMW's airbags deployed properly and how the driver survived despite the catastrophic impact.

The tragic crash has once again raised serious concerns over reckless speeding and dangerous late-night driving on newly constructed highways. Police said the exact cause of the accident will be established only after the investigation is completed and forensic reports are received.

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