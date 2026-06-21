Thane FDA Cracks Down On Bhiwandi Food Joints After Food Poisoning Scare; 4 Establishments Ordered To Shut | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhiwandi: Days after a suspected food poisoning incident left more than 145 people ill in Bhiwandi, the Thane Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a massive enforcement drive against eateries, roadside food stalls and fast-food outlets across the city. Acting on growing public health concerns, FDA officials conducted surprise inspections on Sunday evening, collecting food samples from multiple establishments and issuing closure notices to those found violating food safety norms.

The crackdown triggered panic among roadside vendors, with several food stalls reportedly shutting down immediately after the inspection teams arrived. Many vendors allegedly fled the area to avoid regulatory action.

One of the key targets of the drive was Baba Shawarma, located in Gabi Nagar, where FDA officials carried out a detailed inspection. The team collected samples of chicken, shawarma base, tomato sauce and other food ingredients for laboratory testing to determine whether they met prescribed food safety standards.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Santosh Sirosia, Assistant Commissioner, Thane FDA, said that food samples were collected from nine hotels and food stalls during the operation. He confirmed that four establishments were served business suspension notices after serious violations of food safety regulations were detected.

We have also sent six surveillance samples for laboratory analysis. The inspection drive in Bhiwandi will continue in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those compromising public health Sirosia said.

He further revealed that the FDA is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in coordination with the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) to strengthen monitoring of food businesses across the city. The proposed SOP will specifically address the growing number of unidentified roadside vendors operating without proper licences or hygiene compliance.

According to the FDA, special surveillance will also be carried out on eateries and food outlets operating late into the night. Officials said that establishments found violating food safety norms, maintaining unhygienic kitchens, or selling unsafe food products will face stringent legal action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The enforcement drive follows one of the city's biggest suspected food poisoning incidents in recent years, which exposed serious concerns over hygiene standards at several food outlets. Health authorities believe sustained inspections, regular sampling and coordinated action between the FDA and civic authorities are essential to restore public confidence and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The FDA has urged citizens to purchase food only from licensed establishments and immediately report unhygienic food outlets or suspected cases of food contamination to the authorities.

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