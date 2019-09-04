Maharashtra: Minors kill youth for affair with sister

Beed: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by minor boys for allegedly having an affair with their sister.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Halage, who's body was found in a cemetery along a police station on Monday morning. Parali police has arrested two minor boys for the murder.

On Monday morning, police found the body of a youth from a cemetery along the police station. There were many cuts on the body, and police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC section murder (320) and began their probe.

During the investigation, the body was identified to be of Anil Halage, a local. Police took two minors in their custody, who confessed on killing Halage.

According to the police, the minors confessed of killing Halage for having an affair with their sister. The slashed marks found on the body were of a blade, said the police.

Police have seized the stone, blade and the parts of mobile phone of the deceased, which was broken by the accused.