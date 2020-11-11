Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to severe abdominal pain

Maharashtra Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday was admitted to Lilavati Hospital due to severe abdominal pain. Munde after recovering from Covid-19 in June has been shuttling between Beed and Mumbai and also travelling extensively for party and department works.

Munde in a tweet said, "I have been suffering from severe abdominal pain for the past few days.

“Therefore, I have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital today for treatment. I am in stable condition and will return to your service soon after receiving treatment.’’

Munde recently attended a meeting chaired by party president Sharad Pawar, who is also the chairman of Vasantdada Sugar Institute, where cooperative sugar factories struck wage agreement for three years with sugarcane cutters. Incidentally, Munde, who as NCP candidate had defeated his cousin and BJP nominee Pankaja Munde in assembly elections in Parali constituency in Beed district, were sitting next to each other during negotiations.

Yesterday, Pankaja Munde and BJP in general received a major setback after NCP won the election to the post of President of Majalgaon municipality.