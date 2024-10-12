Maharashtra: MHADA’s Konkan Board Commences Application & Registration Process For Sale Of 12,626 Housing Units

MHADA | File pic

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has commenced the registration and application process for the sale of 12,626 housing units under various housing schemes across Thane city and district, Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan. The Go-Live ceremony to mark the start of the lottery was inaugurated by MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal on Friday.

Jaiswal stated that following the recently concluded Mumbai lottery, MHADA's Konkan Board has announced the sale of 12,626 flats. These include affordable flats primarily in the neighboring cities of Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, and Virar. MHADA aims to provide shelter to the last segment of society. Through this lottery, MHADA has made 10,428 flats available for the economically weaker section, 1,981 flats for the low-income group, 85 flats for the middle-income group, and 132 flats for the high-income group. Jaiswal urged citizens to participate in this process to realize their dream of owning a home and extended his best wishes to the applicants.

He further emphasized the transparency of the Konkan Board’s computerized lottery system and urged prospective homebuyers to take full advantage of the opportunity to secure a home. He appealed the citizens on the occasion to register and apply only through MHADA’s official websites: https://housing.mhada.gov.in and https://lottery.mhada.gov.in.

He emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of the websites during registration. Additionally, MHADA does not collect any advance payments apart from the earnest money deposit.

Appeal Made By Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer Of The Konkan Board

Speaking at the event, Revati Gaikar, Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, urged applicants to note that the lottery process will be conducted entirely through the computerized IHLMS 2.0 system, which is fully online and transparent with no scope for human intervention. She emphasized that MHADA has not appointed any representatives, consultants, or property agents for this process. Therefore, applicants should not fall prey to third-party offers or brokers. If anyone encounters fraudulent offers, they should report them to MHADA’s Chief Vigilance and Security Officer or the Deputy Chief Officer (Marketing) of the Mumbai Board.

Lotter Divided Into Two Parts

Meanwhile, The lottery announced by the Konkan Board is divided into two parts. Of the 12,626 flats, 11,187 are available under the 'first come, first served' scheme. These include 9,883 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the economically weaker section, 512 flats under the 15% Integrated City Scheme, and 661 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme. Additionally, 131 scattered flats built by the Konkan Board are available for sale.

Applicants must register on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in and apply for the desired flat. Applicants will need to upload their Aadhar and PAN cards along with a passport-sized photo and a mobile number linked to their Aadhar card. Payment can be made online after registration, and successful applicants will be announced on the 15th of every month at 6 pm on MHADA's website.

About The Second Part

The second part includes 1,439 flats. Among these, 594 flats are available under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, 607 scattered flats from previous lotteries, and 117 plots are available for sale. Additionally, 121 flats are reserved for the press category. Applicants can apply using the IHLMS 2.0 computerized system, accessible via Android and IOS devices. They can also register through MHADA's official website, where guidance materials such as brochures, help files, and videos are available.

The application deadline for this part of lottery is December 10, 2024 until 11:59 pm. The earnest money deposit can be paid online until December 11, 2024. A provisional list of eligible applicants will be published on December 18, 2024, with the final list released on December 24, 2024. The computerized lottery will be held on December 27, 2024.