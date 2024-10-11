Mumbai: Bigg Boss Fame Shiv Thakare Wins ₹1.78 Crore House In Powai In MHADA Lottery

Photo Via Instagram

The highly anticipated MHADA lottery for 2024 has announced the allocation of 2,030 houses across various parts of Mumbai. The winners list also includes some popular Marathi celebrities and one of them is Marathi Bigg Boss winner and Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare.

Shiv secured a home in Powai under the High-Income Group (HIG) category. The value of his new residence is estimated at Rs 1.78 crore.

According to media reports, the MHADA lottery also saw other artists in the winners' circle. Actress Gautami Deshpande, a popular name in Marathi TV, was among the fortunate ones, along with actor Nikhil Bane from Hasya Jatra and actor Gaurav More.

While Nikhil won a home in Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, a home in Goregaon was allotted to Gautami. It has been said that as many as 27 artists had applied for just two homes in Goregaon.

The lottery results were announced on October 8.

In January 2024, Shiv had revealed on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 that he bought a house in Mumbai.

He had said, "For me, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa people are my family, so when I got the key to my house, I took it on the sets to share my happiness with my Mumbai family. There was a time when Tai, Aai-Baba and I were trying to buy a house for Rs 30 lakh, which also included a bank loan. But now, I have a car with a value of Rs 30 lakh."

Shiv's journey hasn't been easy. Before participating in Roadies, he used to deliver newspapers and milk in his hometown Amravati in Maharashtra. He gained popularity after participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv is rumoured to be in a relationship with Bollywood actress Daisy Shah.