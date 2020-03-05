Maharashtra: Manpower shortage hits bus building capacity of MSRTC workshop

"But, now the workshop is able to build about 40 buses in a month. The major reason behind this is the declining manpower," the workshop's manager Sanjay Sangalikar told PTI.

Earlier, it used to take about 980 man hours to build a bus. But now, this has gone up to 1,170 man hours, he said.

The financial crunch has also affected the workshop's payment cycle, the official said.

Earlier, the workshop was committed to pay bills of procured parts in 30 days. But, now on an average it takes around 50 days to clear the payments of suppliers, he said.

Sanglikar said efforts are on to improve the functioning of the workshop.

"We have decided to enhance the capacity of bus building now by providing incentives to the available workforce in our workshop. We hope that in a year we will reach our earlier number of 60 bus constructions in a month," he said.