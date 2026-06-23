Maharashtra: Man Tries To Mow Down His Own Son & Daughter-in-law Under SUV In Amravati, Video Goes Viral

Man was allegedly seen attempting to kill his own son and daughter-in-law. |

Amravati: In a disturbing incident captured on CCTV, a man was allegedly seen attempting to kill his own son and daughter-in-law by deliberately driving his car at a high speed towards them following a family dispute. The incident took place on Sunday morning as per the timestamp on the viral video.

A video shared by NextMinuteNews on its X account (formerly Twitter) shows the accused allegedly trying to mow down the couple while they were standing outside a local hotel.

Amravati, Maharashtra - In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, a man allegedly attempted to kill his son and daughter-in-law by deliberately driving his car at them at high speed during a family feud.The accused reportedly sped his vehicle towards his son and daughter-in-law… pic.twitter.com/befb8NOy2c — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 23, 2026

According to the CCTV footage, the accused is seen speeding his vehicle towards his son and daughter-in-law. However, the couple narrowly escaped, while the car crashed into the hotel premises, causing damage to the structure and compound wall.

The footage further purportedly shows the daughter-in-law being struck during the incident. She reportedly sustained serious injuries to her legs and waist and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Read Also BMW Crash At Alleged 251 kmph Kills Two Badlapur Youths In Mumbai–Vadodara Highway

Police begin investigation

Following the incident, the daughter-in-law reportedly lodged a police complaint against her father-in-law, accusing him of attempted murder. Based on her statement, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

High-speed BMW crash

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two young residents of Badlapur were killed and another sustained serious injuries after the BMW they were travelling in crashed on the Mumbai–Vadodara Highway in the early hours of Sunday.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the luxury car was reduced to mangled metal, with debris scattered across the highway. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle was travelling at an alleged speed of 251 kmph moments before the accident.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3 am near Eranjad while the BMW was travelling from Titwala towards Badlapur. Investigators believe the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to hit the central divider before overturning multiple times.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Dighe and Rikeba Jacob, both residents of Badlapur. They died on the spot due to the severity of the impact. A third occupant, identified as Anand, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.