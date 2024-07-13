Maharashtra: Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps State Council Elections, Secures All Nine Seats Amidst Cross-Voting Issue | X

The Mahayuti alliance has dominated the state council elections on Friday. The Mahayuti managed to win all the nine seats in the election. Interestingly, eight Congress MLAs have cross voted and helped Mahayuti Candidates to win. In a tragic move Jayant Patil, candidate of Peasant and Workers party has lost the election. He managed to get only 12 votes. NCP SP had tendered its support to Patil despite that Patil could secure only 12 votes. Another shocking result was that UBT candidate Milind Narwekar won the elections. He secured 24 votes in the election. Eight Congress MLAs cross voted in the election.

After the Lok Sabha election result it was anticipated that MVA could break votes of NCP AP and Shivsena but in reality Mahayuti managed to break eight votes of Congress.

Nine candidates of Mahayuti alliance and two candidates of MVA alliance have won in the biennial State council election which was held on Friday. Five candidates of BJP and two candidates of NCP Ajit Pawar and Two candidates of Eknath Shinde led Shivsena won the election. Pankaja Munde (BJP) secured 26 votes, Parinay Fuke (BJP) 26 votes, Yogesh Tilekar (BJP) 26 , Amit Gorkhe (BJP) 26 votes and Sadabhau Khot (BJP) 26 votes are the candidates who won the election on the BJP MLA's votes. Bhavan Gwali and Krupal Tumane of Eknath Shinde led Shivsena have won the election they received 24 and 25 votes respectively. Moreover, Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao garje had contested election from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction and won the election they secured 23 and 24 votes respectively.

On the other hand, Congress Candidate Pradnya Satav has won the election. She secured 25 votes. There are 37 candidates of Congress in the state assembly. Seven MLAs have crossed voted.

As per the procedure, every candidate needed 23 votes to win. NCP AP has managed to get Seven additional votes. Congress

As per the strength of MLAS in the State assembly, BJP is in number one position. There are 103 MLAs of BJP in the State assembly. Therefore, BJP had pitted five candidates in the Frey and got them elected. Moreover, Ajit Pawar led NCP has 40 MLAs and Eknath Shinde led Shivsena has 38 MLAs in the state assembly. Both these parties had pitted two candidates each in the fray and both succeeded to get them elected. It means a total of nine candidates of Mahayuti won the election.

There are only 15 MLAs of Shivsena and 12 MLAs of NCP SP party and 13 Independent MLAs in the assembly. The State Assembly has 288 MLAs out of which only 274 MLAs had participated in the voting process. Some MLAs had contested Lok Sabha elections and went into the Lok Sabha and some MLAs had passed away and some had resigned in recent years.

While reacting to the victory Devendra Fadnavis said " We managed to keep our votes intact, moreover, managed to get votes from Mahavikas Aghadi. We will win the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election."

CM Shinde congratulated the winning candidates. He said " State Council election was the trailer and Picture will be shown in the upcoming State assembly election. People of Maharashtra will vote mahayuti for the development. MVA could win more seats in Lok Sabha by spreading fake narrative now people are aware of the truth." Shinde added.