Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Announces 1st List Of Candidates

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday evening released its first list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Prominent among was Praniti Shinde, who was elected thrice to the legislative assembly from the Solapur city central seat.

She enjoys the political advantage of being the daughter of senior Congress leader and ex-Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde. She has been fielded from the Solapur reserved seat. She claimed recently that the BJP was wooing her, but she resisted its overtures. The denied her claim.

The other significant nominee is Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati who belongs to the royal family of Kolhapur with which the local populace has strong emotional ties.

Adv Gowaal K Padavi is the nominee for Nandurbar, which is reserved for ST community. It is considered a safe seat given the traditional base of the Congress among tribals. Balwant Wankhede will most likely be pitted against Navneet Rana, now with the BJP, in Amravati, SC reserved seat. Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan will face the electorate in Nanded, where ex CM Ashok Chavan has a strong base despite his defection from the Congress to the BJP recently.

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar will contest from Pune which the BJP has made a prestige issue. The BJP has fielded Murlidhar Mohol, a Maratha. Dr ShivajiRao Kalge will be in Latur, where he will be supported by the family of the late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh.