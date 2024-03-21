Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA To Announce Seat Sharing Formula Soon

PTI

Mahavikas Aghadi will declare its seat sharing formula in the next two three days. State Congress President, Nana Patole informed the media that MVA had discussion with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Samajwadi Party and Communist Party of India. He also said that Congress has almost selected candidates for Loksabha election.

Meeting Conducted Among The MVA Alliance

A meeting was conducted among the MVA alliance at the residence of Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Nana Patole, MP Sanjay Raut were present during the meeting Jayant Patil had discussed with Vanchit Aghadi. Discussion on the election campaign and other issues were held. All the 48 seats MVA is contesting and final decision will be taken after discussion with all the members of the alliance.

Seat- Sharing Decision Still Pending

Some seats can be exchanged but a decision will be made in the next two or three days. Patole said " BJP has destroyed the country in the last ten years, it has done indiscriminate ruling by avoiding democracy and constitution. We aim to pull down the BJP government by making alliance strong. Shakti which Rahul Gandhi is talking about is 'Asuri Shakti' and Congress will fight against this Asuri Shakti but BJP has misinterpreted the word shakti." " When womens were oppressed in Manipur and other parts of India at that time Modi did not realise. Nari Shakti. why is modi ji now realising Nari Shakti now?" Patole added.

Elections In Gujarat

Elections in Gujarat are happening in one phase but there was no need to conduct elections in five phases in Maharashtra. The BJP party has frightened therefore elections are being conducted in five phases in Maharashtra. When Patole was asked if he is interested in contesting the election? He said in the year 2019 he had contested the Loksabha elections and now he is ready whatever order the party will give to him.